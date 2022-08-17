ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.75% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

