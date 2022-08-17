Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 300.02 on October 10th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 2.5 %
TGA stock opened at GBX 1,508.10 ($18.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 237.50 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528 ($18.46). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.67.
About Thungela Resources
