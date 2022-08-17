Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 300.02 on October 10th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

TGA stock opened at GBX 1,508.10 ($18.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 237.50 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528 ($18.46). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.67.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.