thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €13.80 ($14.08) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.60% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TKA stock traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €6.09 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,276 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.43. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

