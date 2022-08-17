TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

