TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $235,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

