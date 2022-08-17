Todd E. Simpson Sells 1,967 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Seagen by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

