Todd E. Simpson Sells 1,967 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.