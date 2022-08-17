TopBidder One Day Trading Volume Tops $247.00 (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $247.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070520 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain.

TopBidder Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

