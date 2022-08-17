Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 105,347 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,255. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.