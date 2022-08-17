Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

