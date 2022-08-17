Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $606.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

