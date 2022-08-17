Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 5.6%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 6,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

