Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 5.6%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 6,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Tremor International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $597.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
