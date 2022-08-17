Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 69,029 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

