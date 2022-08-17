Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TBK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,666. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

