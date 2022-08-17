U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 2.9%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 17,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

