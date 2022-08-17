Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.