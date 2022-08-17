Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,388.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $119,388.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

