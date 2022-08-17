Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €5.50 ($5.61) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Uniper Stock Performance

ETR UN01 opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 1 year low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

