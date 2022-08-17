Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.37 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

