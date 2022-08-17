Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.
Unity Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.37 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.