Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $895,297.46 and $325.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00470026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.01930917 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001843 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00248932 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.