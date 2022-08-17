US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Trading Up 0.1%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.