Validity Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00008722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $82,499.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,645,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,642,949 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

