Valobit (VBIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.51 Million

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $11,122.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013626 BTC.
Valobit Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.
Buying and Selling Valobit
