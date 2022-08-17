VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,357. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

