VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.56. 44,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 139,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 453.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period.

