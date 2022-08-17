Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,184. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

