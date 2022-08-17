Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Callan Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

