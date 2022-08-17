Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Callan Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.