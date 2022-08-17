Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,294. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

