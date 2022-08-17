Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 30,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

