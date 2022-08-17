Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.61%.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vascular Biogenics

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

