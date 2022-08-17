Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.61%.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
