VeChain (VET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99.70 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $99.70 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024003 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

