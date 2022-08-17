Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Cap of $68.29 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $68.29 million and $7,482.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $31.77 or 0.00135387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.