Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 4%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 8,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,498,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $734.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

