Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Sells $6,739,039.89 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $299.23. 907,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,009. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

