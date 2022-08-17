VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading 0.1% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.39. 14,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 14,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.