Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 7.7%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 12,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.