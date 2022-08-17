Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 7.7%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 12,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Virgin Orbit Trading Down 8.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Orbit (VORB)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.