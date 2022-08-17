Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 351,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

