Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $24.05. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 18,302 shares.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
