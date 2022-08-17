Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $24.05. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 18,302 shares.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1,127.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

