Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 9,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 336,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

The company has a market cap of $875.37 million and a P/E ratio of 65.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,228. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

