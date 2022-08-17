VITE Market Cap Reaches $15.65 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $1.35 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,608,913 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

