Voyager Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.72 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

