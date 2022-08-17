Waltonchain Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.47 million and $1.48 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,660,079 coins and its circulating supply is 80,684,867 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.