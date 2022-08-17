Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0794 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $615,639.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

