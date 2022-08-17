Wealth Alliance Buys 68 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.30.

ANSYS stock opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

