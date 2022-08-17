Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

