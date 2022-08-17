Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Albany International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

