Wealth Alliance Purchases 628 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Allegion were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Allegion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.