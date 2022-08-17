Wealth Alliance Purchases 786 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

