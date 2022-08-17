Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

