Wealth Alliance Sells 40 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $385.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.