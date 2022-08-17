Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.